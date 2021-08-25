Access Accelerator Exec Director Bain to be panelist at inaugural Caribbean-focused Women Economic Forum

More than 30,000 virtual attendees from around the world expected to attend

Bain to speak on “Where are the women investors that impact entrepreneurship in the region?”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Davinia Bain, executive director of the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre, will speak on a panel at the first-ever Women Economic Forum-Caribbean, set for Puerto Rico today.

The Women Economic Forum (WEF) is an international platform that connects more than 250,000 attendees in 200 countries, and the WEF-Caribbean is expected to attract more than 30,000 virtual attendees from the region and the world.

Bain is a panelist on the discussion: “Where are the women investors that impact entrepreneurship in the region?”

“There is incredible value in sharing the Bahamian perspective at such a robust international forum,” Bain said.

“The theme of this year’s forum is ‘Transcend’, which is aligned with Access Accelerator’s vision to equip and empower Bahamian entrepreneurs to create wealth and drive the development of a robust and resilient economy.

“By providing the services we do to our clients, we empower them to transcend their personal economic challenges, in those fortunate cases, even transcend the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic. We help our clients grow from one stage in business — and life — to the next, and that is nothing if not transcendent.”

The forum, endorsed by the United Nations Women and the U.S. Agency for International Development, is intended to promote economic inclusivity throughout the Caribbean and to create synergies between governments, the private sector and civil society to build a more equitable, diverse and inclusive region.

Past WEF speakers include some of the world’s most successful entrepreneurs, authors and opinion leaders, such as Dr Michelle Bachelet, United Nations high commissioner for human rights and former president of Chile; and Marie-Louise Coleiro Preca, former president of Malta.

Bain will present on Wednesday, August 25, at 1pm. The event will be streamed free at wefcaribben.com/live.