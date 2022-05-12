Access Accelerator appoints interim Executive Director 

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre (Access Accelerator) Board of Directors have announced that Samantha L. Rolle has been appointed Interim Executive Director at the Access Accelerator, Small Business Development Centre (SBDC).

Rolle has more than 16 years in management, with significant experience in corporate management, strategic development as well as policy implementation and team development. Most recent as Director of External Relations at Access Accelerator. Prior to that, led the regulatory risk, governance and compliance in Deloitte’s Risk Advisory Practice.

“I am very excited for this opportunity to continue the mission of the Access Accelerator,” said Rolle.

“Having joined the organization at the time I did, I am perfectly placed to lead the Access Accelerator into its next stage, armed with the intrinsic understanding of the organization and my intentional focus to empower Bahamian entrepreneurs and transform the small business ecosystem in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas.”

According to a statement, Rolle has also worked in the Government infrastructure, serving as a Programme Manager of the Economic Development and Planning Unit in the Office of the Prime Minister, where she led engagement on the development of the National Development Plan.

With degrees in Organizational Leadership and Business Management, Rolle has the knowledge, skills and industry experience to enhance the overall effectiveness of the Access Accelerator Small Business Development Centre.

“Ms. Rolle has the proper acumen and qualifications to continue the leadership of the Access accelerator,” said Lorne Basden, Access Accelerator’s Chairman of the Board.

“Rolle’s extensive corporate management background and business development skills will be important assets to the Access Accelerator, strengthening partnerships and developing strategic alliances. We believe her strong leadership experience will help focus the Access Accelerator to streamline processes and enhance institutional capacity.”

Rolle will succeed the founding Executive Director Davinia Bain who led the institutionalization of the Access Accelerator, overseeing more than $70M in disbursement of funds to more than 1,900 clients across more than 40 industries and 15 islands. Bain was instrumental in leading the reshaping of entrepreneurship and positively impacting the lives of many Bahamian Micro, Small and Medium-sized business owners.

In a statement, Access Accelerator thanked Bain for her invaluable contribution to the establishment of the Access Accelerator and wished her all the best in her future endeavours.

The Access Accelerator is the product of a tripartite arrangement between the Government, through the Ministry of Finance, University of The Bahamas (UB) and the Bahamas Chamber of Commerce and Employers’ Confederation (BCCEC). The Centre works to guide the development, funding, growth, and evolution of Micro, Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (“MSMEs”) in The Bahamas. Visit us at www.accessaccelerator.org.