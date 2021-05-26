ACCELERATE BAHAMAS: Nation positioned to not only recover but thrive, says PM as 2021/2022 budget revealed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis today asserted that his administration’s efforts thus far have positioned the Bahamian economy to “not only recover but thrive” in a post-pandemic world, as he unveiled several revenue and policy measures to be undertaken this upcoming fiscal year under its “Accelerated Bahamas Recovery Plan”.

While delivering the 2021/2022 budget communication in the House of Assembly today, Minnis said: “As we continue to lead the country out of the ravages of this pandemic, we are confident that our efforts thus far have positioned the economy to be robust and sustainable, not only to recover but thrive in a post-pandemic world.”

Minnis noted the government has operated within the parameters of its fiscal targets notwithstanding the many challenges.

He also noted: “We are still contending with grave uncertainty today but my administration’s ultimate objective has not changed. We may have been diverted, but our direction is still clear. To date, the direct cost of my government’s response to the pandemic exceeds $290 million, not including millions in lost tax revenues and economic activity.”

The prime minister noted the Accelerate Bahamas will focus on job creation; small business development; healthcare improvement; tourism development and expansion; public and private-sector investment; and digitization.

He also contended that “notwithstanding the worst economic calamities to befall The Bahamas in its recorded history”, his administration’s “prudent management” has ensured the country’s foreign reserves remain “healthy and robust”.

“The Bahamian dollar has not and will not come under any threat of devaluation as long as this administration remains in office,” he said.

Outlining the government’s revenue and policy measures for the upcoming fiscal year, Minnis noted: