ABOUT THE FUTURE: FNM reveals 2021 manifesto

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis to unveil further details during livestreamed rally tonight

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Free National Movement (FNM) has just revealed its 2021 manifesto, an 81-page document party Chairman Carl Culmer said outlines the FNM’s “comprehensive plans for the country’s health, economic and social recovery”.

Culmer said: “It provides new and progressive ideas to take the country forward following the worst national disaster in the history of our country and as we work through a devastating global pandemic.”

He added: “The manifesto also details a number of the Minnis administration’s numerous accomplishments for the Bahamian people over the past four and half years, despite these unprecedented events. It serves as a bold statement about the future of The Bahamas.”

Among the FNM’s pledges in manifesto 2021 are:

End the emergency phase of the pandemic by continuing the comprehensive National Vaccination Programme, expanding testing capacity at the National Reference Lab, continuing to foster robust contact tracing, enacting legislation to replace the emergency orders and improving public health infrastructure and other elements of the COVID-19 response.

Give Bahamians more access to land and affordable homeownership throughout the country by building on existing programs while also developing new ones.

Establish a Ministry of Investments, Financial Services and Commerce to expand conditions for economic growth and trade, opportunity and job creation; to transform domestic and international investments; and to enhance Bahamian ownership of the economy through entrepreneurship and innovation.

Expand the Family Island Infrastructure programme by continuing to construct airports, bridges, roads, docks, hospital upgrades and clinics and other essential infrastructure.

Resource a National Sovereign Wealth Fund to mobilize assets and private capital for infrastructure development.

Collaborate with the Grand Bahama Port Authority to improve business processes on Grand Bahama, in particular for micro-businesses; execute a housing programme; and create master plans for East and West Grand Bahama.

Implement the work of the National Commission on Marijuana, including decriminalizing the possession of small amounts of marijuana for personal use; legalizing medical marijuana; establishing a Cannabis Licensing Authority; and making Crown land available for Bahamians to grow legal cannabis.

Build the technical infrastructure to undergird the work of the information commissioner already appointed by this Minnis administration under the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).

More of the FNM 2021 manifesto will be shared this evening by the party’s leader, Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, at the Rollin’ Red Rally at the Winton Super Value Food Store parking lot, which will be streamed live on social media platforms.