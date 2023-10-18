Abortion topic sparks community debate

LocalOctober 18, 2023October 17, 2023 at 4:55 am Eyewitness News
video
play-sharp-fill

Tags

, , , , ,

About Eyewitness News

1 comments

An open secret in the Bahamas for many years. Many doctors have gotten rich performing this procedure called D&C. Abortion is illegal in the Bahamas and the church (pural) have taken a position as such. However, our legislatures need to tackle this crisis. The law of the land needs to be adhered too.

Reply

Leave a Reply

*