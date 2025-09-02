Abigail Farrington Appointed Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Office of the Judiciary has announced the appointment of Attorney Abigail Farrington as a Stipendiary and Circuit Magistrate, effective September 1, 2025.

Ms. Farrington brings to the Bench over a decade of public service experience, having served as Chief Counsel in the Department of Public Prosecutions. Called to The Bahamas Bar in 2009, she has been recognized for developing innovative case strategies in complex legal matters and consistently securing positive outcomes. She is known for her strong legal acumen, confidence, and proven ability to adjudicate efficiently and effectively.

In 2025, Ms. Farrington successfully completed the International Law Enforcement Academy (ILEA) courses in El Salvador on Public Corruption, developed by the FBI and IRS, which focused on investigative techniques for corruption and financial crimes.

She holds an LLB degree from the University of the West Indies and a Legal Education Certificate from the Eugene Dupuch Law School.

The Judiciary welcomes Ms. Farrington’s appointment and extends best wishes as she assumes this critical role in the administration of justice.