ABDUCTED AND ASSAULTED: Girl taken from home at night and sexually assaulted

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A nine-year-old girl was allegedly removed from her home in Grand Bahama while her parents slept and was sexually assaulted by a man.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Theophilus Cunningham said police found the suspect with the girl close to her house and arrested him.

A 13-second video, purportedly showing the suspect creeping around the girl’s house, has been obtained by Eyewitness News.

According to the surveillance footage, the incident happened around 3.30am.

“There was a report and the child has since been found and we have a suspect in custody assisting us with the investigation,” Cunningham confirmed.

“It’s a nine-year-old child. The child has since been seen by a doctor and is safely back home with the parents.”

Cunningham said the girl was not taken for a long time, but he declined to elaborate or provide more details.

“We found her in a very short time afterward.

“The police found her and the police arrested the suspect who we believe is responsible. The suspect is in his early 30s,” he said.

Eyewitness News understands that the suspect is known to police and has been arrested for a similar incident in the past.

It is further understood that one of the girls’ parents realized she was missing and checked the surveillance camera.

The incident comes amid heightened concern about sexual assaults in the country.

While National Security Minister Wayne Munroe revealed earlier this month that crime is up 18 percent, the year-on-year statistics on sexual assaults are unknown.

A 13-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted at Princess Margaret Hospital last week.

In a statement, the Public Hospitals Authority said the alleged incident happened on June 24th.

In May, police reported three rapes on Grand Bahama.

In two of the cases, the victim’s homes were broken into.

Asked if police believe the assault of the girl is related to those incidents, Cunningham said officials are investigating the matter.