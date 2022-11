MURPHY TOWN, ABACO — A 46-year-old man of Murphy Town, Abaco is in police custody after he was found in possession of 12 Kilos of suspected cocaine and over $7,000 dollars in assorted currency.

According to police, officers of the Abaco Division conducted a search of the suspect’s apartment and discovered the drugs sometime around 12.20pm on Thursday, November 17.

The drugs reportedly have an estimated street value of $250,000.00 dollars.

Active police investigations continue.