Abaco teen dies following fishing trip incident near Manjack Cay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police have launched an investigation into the death of a 15-year-old male following a reported marine incident near Manjack Cay on Friday, June 12, 2026.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 7:30 p.m., police received information that a juvenile male had gone missing at sea. Members of the Green Turtle Cay Volunteer Fire Department conducted a search and later located the teen. CPR was administered, but efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

The victim was transported to the local clinic, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 7:45 p.m. An attending physician later confirmed that he had sustained a fractured skull.

Initial investigations revealed that the deceased and three other juveniles, ages 12, 15 and 16, had departed Green Turtle Cay aboard a 17-foot Cobia vessel to go fishing. The vessel was reportedly being operated by the 12-year-old.

Police said the teen was standing on the bow of the vessel holding a rope when he reportedly fell into the water. The vessel’s occupants reportedly heard a loud sound and observed blood in the water but were unable to locate him despite searching. The group later returned to Green Turtle Cay to report the incident and seek assistance.

Officers from Marsh Harbour have since been deployed to assist with the ongoing investigation.