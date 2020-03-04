Abaco power load ‘insufficient’

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Bahamas Power and Light (BPL) has made phenomenal progress in its restoration efforts on Abaco, according to Minister of Works Desmond Bannister, who noted the power load in Abaco is still ‘insufficient’.

Bannister spoke to reporters ahead of a Cabinet meeting yesterday,

“Most of the cays are on now,” he said.

“Elbow Cay specifically asked us not to do above ground wiring because they have some proposals where they want to do underground wiring. They’re prepared to do work with what they have until such time as they have that.”

He said: “In Marsh Harbour the progress is phenomenal. They have connected the supermarket there and the hotel. They’re going into the community.

“Whatever challenges that have in connecting individual homes has to do with the restoration of those homes.”

Infrastructure in Marsh Harbour and other portions of Abaco was stripped by Hurricane Dorian in early September.

Bannister said: “Before they can connect a home it has to be certified by the Ministry of Public Works. The power load is still not sufficient for us to turn on the main power sources.

“We have 50 megawatt of power we can turn on but the load is not sufficient for that. As they continue to develop BPL is going to be able to reconnect more people.”