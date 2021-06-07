Abaco police search uncovers $19.6k marijuana and hash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Abaco police found several packages of suspected marijuana valued at $19,600 in a bushy area in Central Pines shortly after 1am today.

Officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station conducted a search and discovered the packages and a quantity of marijuana hash with a street value of $420.

According to police, no arrest was made and the suspected marijuana was taken to the Marsh Harbour Police Station for safekeeping.

The marijuana is reportedly weighed at 19.6 pounds with an estimated street value at $19,600.00. The marijuana hash is weighed at 42 grams.

Investigations into this matter are ongoing.