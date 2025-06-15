Watch ILTV Live
Abaco: Police investigate shop break-in

ABACO, BAHAMAS — Police on Abaco are investigating a break-in at the Abaco Community Center & Hurricane Shelter.
Initial reports indicate that sometime between Friday, 13th June, 2025, after 4:30 p.m. and Saturday, 14th June, 2025, after 8:00 a.m., an unknown person(s) gained entry to the property by cutting a hole in the fence.

Upon entering the building, the culprit(s) spray-painted graffiti on the interior walls and set fire to a pile of insulation material.

Police are actively investigating this matter and urge anyone with information to contact 911, 919, or the nearest police station on Abaco. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcome through CRIME STOPPERS @ 300-8476

