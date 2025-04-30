Abaco police investigate shooting incident that left teen boy injured

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on the island of Abaco have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday April 29, 2025, after 10:00 p.m., that has resulted in a 16-year-old male requiring medical attention.

According to the preliminary report, the victim was walking on George Albury Blvd. when two vehicles approached him from the rear, and a lone gunman exited one of the vehicles wearing a mask and discharged gunshots in his direction. As a result, the victim received injuries to his lower body before the gunman returned to the vehicle and made good his escape, police said.

The victim was transported by private vehicle to the local clinic to seek initial medical attention and, thereafter, to be airlifted to New Providence as his condition was last listed as serious but stable, investigators said.

Police visited the scene and the clinic as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact 919, 911, or the nearest police station in Abaco. Furthermore, anonymous tips are welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 300- 8476.