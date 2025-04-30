Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Abaco police investigate shooting incident that left teen boy injured

0
SHARES
9
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on the island of Abaco have launched an investigation into a shooting incident that occurred on Tuesday April 29, 2025, after 10:00 p.m., that has resulted in a 16-year-old male requiring medical attention.

According to the preliminary report, the victim was walking on George Albury Blvd. when two vehicles approached him from the rear, and a lone gunman exited one of the vehicles wearing a mask and discharged gunshots in his direction. As a result, the victim received injuries to his lower body before the gunman returned to the vehicle and made good his escape, police said.

The victim was transported by private vehicle to the local clinic to seek initial medical attention and, thereafter, to be airlifted to New Providence as his condition was last listed as serious but stable, investigators said.

Police visited the scene and the clinic as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information regarding this shooting is urged to contact 919, 911, or the nearest police station in Abaco. Furthermore, anonymous tips are welcome through CRIME STOPPERS at 300- 8476.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture