Abaco: Police investigate shark attack

ABACO, BAHAMAS — Police on Abaco are investigating a reported shark attack that occurred on Monday, 28th July 2025, in waters off Man Jack Cay, North Abaco, which resulted in injuries to a male of U.S. nationality.

Preliminary information suggests that shortly after 2:00 p.m., an adult male was reportedly on a vessel with friends, with his leg hanging in the water, when a shark bit him. The shark eventually released its hold and fled. The injured man was transported to the local clinic for medical treatment, where he was later discharged.

