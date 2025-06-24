Abaco police investigate sexual assault on Guana Cay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police on the island of Abaco are investigating an alleged sexual assault involving two foreign nationals on Guana Cay.

According to reports, shortly after midnight on Monday, June 23, a U.S. national working aboard a vessel docked at the cay reported that she was assaulted by a man she had met the day before. The woman told police the pair left a local restaurant and went to a nearby beach, where the man allegedly became aggressive and sexually assaulted her.

The suspect later dropped her off at her residence, after which she contacted police. Investigations are ongoing.