Abaco police investigate cutlass attack after man suffers serious injuries

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Abaco are investigating a grievous harm incident involving a 41-year-old man who sustained serious injuries following an alleged altercation in Haitian Village.

Preliminary reports indicate officers responded shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday after receiving information about an injured man in an area known as “the Gully” off S.C. Bootle Highway. The victim told police he became involved in a verbal dispute with a man known to him, which escalated and resulted in him allegedly being struck on the left arm with a cutlass.

The victim was transported to hospital for treatment and his injuries were last listed as serious but not life-threatening. Crime scene investigators recovered a cutlass and other items believed to have evidential value. Investigations are ongoing.