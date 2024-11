NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Abaco are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred on Wednesday November 13, 2024, at a business on Front Street in Cooper’s Town.

According to initial reports, an unknown male entered the establishment, brandished a firearm, and held an employee at bay.

The culprit stole a large sum of cash, belonging to the business, before fleeing the scene, police said.

Investigation continues into this matter.