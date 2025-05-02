Abaco police intervene in suicide attempt

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police officers in Abaco responded to an alleged suicide attempt involving a 48-year-old man On Thursday, 1st May 2025.

Initial reports indicate that around 5:00 p.m., officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station were dispatched to a dock in Dundas Town. Upon arrival, they met the individual with his hands and feet bound about to harm himself. Officers were able to successfully intervene and prevent the man from harming himself.

He was transported to a clinic for medical treatment and evaluation. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.