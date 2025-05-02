Watch ILTV Live
Abaco police intervene in suicide attempt

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police officers in Abaco responded to an alleged suicide attempt involving a 48-year-old man On Thursday, 1st May 2025.

Initial reports indicate that around 5:00 p.m., officers from the Marsh Harbour Police Station were dispatched to a dock in Dundas Town. Upon arrival, they met the individual with his hands and feet bound about to harm himself. Officers were able to successfully intervene and prevent the man from harming himself.

He was transported to a clinic for medical treatment and evaluation. Investigations into this incident are ongoing.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

