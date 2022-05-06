Abaco Neem receives significant donation from Rotary Bahamas Disaster Relief  

ABACO, BAHAMAS — Abaco was the main priority for Rotary District 7020 Governor (DG) Louis Wever and his spouse First Lady Amanda when the couple visited The Bahamas in February.

The pair from St. Maarten were hosted for a tour and lunch at the Abaco Neem Farm and to conclude some delayed Rotary business.

Wever and his wife formally installed a sign to mark the celebration of a gift made possible by Rotary Bahamas Disaster Relief two years ago – an event that had been delayed by the pandemic.

The donation of a Bobcat utility vehicle and an ABI 500-gallon water wagon was significant for Abaco Neem in aiding with their farm’s recovery program after the island was hit by Hurricane Dorian in 2019, and the intention was for the equipment to also be used for wildfire prevention.

According to a press release, a neighbouring farm owned by Rotarian Pastor Carey was saved when the donated water trailer was used to extinguish a wildfire at his premises.

Over 2,000 trees of a variety of Neem, citrus, and native were lost or damaged on Abaco Neem’s 120-acre property when Hurricane Dorian hit the island in September 2019. The recovery management program is ongoing.

“We are very grateful to Rotary for the farm equipment and have replaced approximately 180 fruit-bearing trees which will contribute to local food security,” said Nick Miaoulis.

“Everyone talks about growing cash crops but not enough emphasis is put on locally grown fruit-bearing trees which form a very important part of the local diet.”

Other Rotarians who attended the lunch and tour were Rotary Bahamas Assistant Governor Ken Strachan and members of the Rotary Club of Abaco. The farm-fresh lunch was topped off with fresh coconut water and Neem tea.