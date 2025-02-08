Abaco: Human Smuggling Update

ABACO, BAHAMAS — On Friday, 7th February 2025, authorities detained additional undocumented Chinese nationals – three (3) males and two (2) females – in Mount Hope.

This is in connection to the joint operation conducted on Thursday, 6th February 2025, where several Bahamians were arrested for suspected human smuggling and eight undocumented immigrants were initially detained.

The joint operation involves officers from the Royal Bahamas Police Force, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, and The Bahamas Immigration Department. Investigations are ongoing.