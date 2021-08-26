Abaco curfew adjusted to accommodate high demand for COVID-19 vaccine

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Office of the Prime Minister has advised that special provisions have been made to Abaco’s daily curfew to help ensure that all residents who wish to receive the vaccine will have the opportunity to do so.

In accordance with the Emergency Powers Order, residents were permitted to move about beyond 8pm during the curfew yesterday, and will also be allowed to do so today.

Those include health care workers and volunteers involved in the administering of the COVID-19 vaccination; any person who can show evidence that he has an appointment to receive the vaccination after 8pm; or any person who can show evidence that they have just come from being vaccinated and is heading to their place of residence.

“For the avoidance of doubt, these provisions also apply to persons in line before 8pm waiting to receive the vaccine,” the statement read.

“Residents are reminded that health protocols should be followed at all times, inclusive of mask-wearing, physical distancing, and frequent handwashing.”