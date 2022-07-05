Abaco Chamber of Commerce welcomes new acting President

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Board of Directors of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce has announced that Vice-President Daphne Degregory-Miaoulis has assumed the position of Acting President of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce effective July 1, 2022.

Degregory-Miaoulis takes over from Ken Hutton who has led the Chamber for the past four years.

“It has been my honour and privilege to serve the Abaco Chamber during some tumultuous and historic times,” Hutton said.

“The Abaco Chamber has emerged stronger from the last few challenging years thanks to the support of its strong board of directors. The Abaco Chamber is a more effective and influential organization now, and it is time for new leadership to help guide Abaco into the future.”

Degregory-Miaoulis will lead the Chamber until new elections are held in November this year.

Degregory-Miaoulis thanked Hutton for his service and leadership during a difficult time.

Degregory-Miaoulis is a licensed real estate agent; active with Dunmore Reality Limited in Marsh Harbour, Abaco. She is married to Nick Miaoulis, and together they own and operate Abaco Neem Limited; the only Certified Organic Farm in the Bahamas producing over 23 different Neem health and beauty products.

Daphne and Nick are proud to be able to participate in the expansion of the Bahamian agricultural business by producing value-added products that can also contribute to the well-being of the country. They believe that where there is no agriculture, there is no culture.

Over the past ten years, Abaco Neem has grown in popularity in the Bahamas and internationally with exports to anywhere on the planet. They have even expanded their farm expertise as consultants to a 32,000-acre farm in the Chaco Region of Paraguay in South America. Abaco Neem is proof that a Bahamian company can excel and compete on a global level. Daphne is excited to bring her expertise and enthusiasm to help the Abaco Chamber of Commerce and the business community of Abaco reach their full potential.