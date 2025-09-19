Abaco Chamber of Commerce Highlights Housing as Key to Economic Growth

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Abaco’s growth and development potential is still being hampered by a critical shortage of affordable housing, with the island’s Chamber of Commerce president noting that government “cannot bear the burden alone.”

Chantelle Sands, President of the Abaco Chamber of Commerce, while speaking at the Abaco Business Outlook conference on Thursday, warned, “Too many families are still in limbo, struggling to find adequate, affordable housing, and government cannot bear this burden alone, which is why the private sector must step up through investment, creative financing, and partnerships for new development. We cannot grow Abaco if people have nowhere to live.”

Sands also called for modernization and investment across Abaco’s infrastructure and business landscape, emphasizing the need for public-private collaboration. “We exist to reshape business priorities by aligning them with the needs of the people, the environment, and the long-term future for Abaco,” she said. She encouraged businesses to join the Chamber, noting that membership provides “a voice in shaping economic policy, access to resources and training, and a stronger network of peers working toward common goals.”

Sands highlighted customer service and digital adoption were highlighted as essential pillars for growth. “Every business, big or small, must step up. Every one of us, whether in retail, hospitality, construction, food service, air, sea, or land transportation, has a duty to deliver excellent customer service. When someone chooses to spend their money with you, you have a responsibility to make that experience memorable, for the right reasons.” On digitization, Sands added, “Every business must now think digital, in how we operate, how we manage and pay our employees, and how we serve our customers. Digital tools are essential to productivity, transparency, and long-term growth.”

Sands also emphasized workforce development and skills training. She praised BTVI’s expansion into Abaco as “an investment in our youth, our workforce, and our economic future,” offering programs in trades, IT, business, construction, and more, alongside internship pipelines leading directly to employment.

Sands also stressed the need to enhance Abaco’s year-round offerings and cultural activities and underscored the role of major tourism investments in driving economic growth