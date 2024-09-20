Abaco Business Community Decries Abaco Shipping Port Challenges

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — While addressing concerns at the Abaco Business Outlook 2024 regarding the Marsh Harbour shipping port, local import business owner Dominique Norris expressed frustration with the government’s slow progress in securing a new operator for the island’s main port.

Norris stated that despite attending several meetings over the past few months, including a recent one in Nassau, no significant progress has been made regarding the port’s future.

She also suggested that the government’s focus may have shifted towards meeting the needs of the Cooper’s Town Port.

Norris further highlighted several infrastructure issues affecting regular users of the Marsh Harbour port, such as flooding during bad weather and the reliance on shipping containers to serve residents.

In 2023, the government issued a Request For Proposal (RFP) for bids to operate both the Marsh Harbour and Cooper’s Town shipping ports.

The Marsh Harbour port failed an international inspection in 2019, just before Hurricane Dorian caused additional damage. In 2018, the Minnis administration had been in discussions with The North Abaco Port Company to manage the facility, but those talks appear to have stalled.

It is believed the government is seeking a $100 million investment for both ports, with plans to offer 20 percent ownership to the general public.

Prior to the RFP, the Nassau Cruise Port had shown interest in the property, but no deal was reached.