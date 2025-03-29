Abaco bush fire continues to burn, 5-10 acres of land destroyed

NASSAU, BAHAMAS -Between 5-10 acres of land on Abaco have been burnt as firefighters on the island are still battling the ongoing bush fires that have been burning for almost one week along the SC Bootle Highway.

Member of Parliament for North Abaco Kirk Cornish told media on Friday that both he, and the MP for Central and South Abaco John Pinder, have been on the ground assessing the damages; while no life or homes were threatened as a result of the blaze, residents have been affected by the diminished air quality.

Officials said the bushfires are about 80% contained.