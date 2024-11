NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Eyewitness News has been reliably informed that a fatal traffic accident has occurred on S.C. Bootle Highway, during the morning hours of Thursday November 14, 2024; an adult male is confirmed dead.

Sources have confirmed that a volunteer group of firefighters responded to the scene of the accident. The Jaws of life was reportedly used to assist with extracting the body of the traffic fatality victim from the silver family-style caravan vehicle.

This is a developing story.