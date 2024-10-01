AAAWU threatens industrial action at Bahamasair

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Airport Airline and Allied Workers Union (AAAWU) has issued a warning to the national flag carrier Bahamasair that it could possibly face industrial action if its executive management team continues to ignore the terms of its industrial agreement.

President of the AAAWU Jewel Fountain told media Tuesday morning that Bahamasair’s management has allegedly failed to honour salary increments once employees have passed their yearly evaluation process.

She also alleged that Bahamasair has decided to outsource its ramp agents to Nassau Flight Services which is uncommon in the aviation field.

Union officials said they will be apply to the Ministry of Labor for a strike vote if Bahamasair does not uphold its end of the bargain.