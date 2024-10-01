Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

AAAWU threatens industrial action at Bahamasair

0
SHARES
50
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
play-sharp-fill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Airport Airline and Allied Workers Union (AAAWU) has issued a warning to the national flag carrier Bahamasair that it could possibly face industrial action if its executive management team continues to ignore the terms of its industrial agreement.

President of the AAAWU Jewel Fountain told media Tuesday morning that Bahamasair’s management has allegedly failed to honour salary increments once employees have passed their yearly evaluation process.

She also alleged that Bahamasair has decided to outsource its ramp agents to Nassau Flight Services which is uncommon in the aviation field.

Union officials said they will be apply to the Ministry of Labor for a strike vote if Bahamasair does not uphold its end of the bargain.

Polls

Should artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT be banned from use in schools?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should artificial intelligence tools like ChatGPT be banned from use in schools?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture