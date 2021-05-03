A WORD TO THE WISE: Prepare for 2021 hurricane season now, minister warns Bahamians and residents

Parker-Edgecombe urges Bahamians and residents to take hurricane advisories seriously

“Precautionary measures taken now could save life and property in the future”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Minister of State for Disaster Preparedness, Management and Reconstruction Pakesia Parker-Edgecombe said yesterday it is “critical” that each Bahamian and resident take the necessary precautions and prepare now in the event a storm hits during the upcoming hurricane season.

Parker, who was speaking at a press briefing, noted her ministry has dubbed May “National Disaster Preparedness Month” under the theme “We Are All NEMA — Stronger Than Ever!”

“The objective of the month is to promote key messages and actions in order to strengthen preparedness and response at the national level,” she said.

“The key to effective disaster management is preparedness as this helps minimize the impact of disasters.

“The theme is centered on the concept that we all as government, citizens, businesses, religious institutions and civic organizations have a role to play in the collective effort of disaster preparation and response.

“The month of May was chosen because June 1 marks the official start of the annual Atlantic hurricane season that officially ends November 30.”

Parker-Edgecombe added: “Our archipelago lies in an active hurricane zone. In their forecast for this hurricane season, the well-known researchers at Colorado State University in the United States predicted an above-normal Atlantic Hurricane Season this year with 17 named storms, eight hurricanes and four major hurricanes.

“All Bahamians and residents should take the advisory of the scientists seriously.”

Parker noted that while Category 5 storms were once rare, they now occur with disturbing frequency.

“Hurricane Dorian’s landing in September 2019 demonstrated the potential of these storms in the era of climate change. Dorian hit at Category 5 strength with maximum sustained winds of 185 miles per hour. The storm’s wind gusts of 220 miles per hour and surge of more than 20 feet caused devastation across Abaco and Grand Bahama. Dorian is the worst natural disaster in the country’s history. We lost friends, family and neighbors. The storm caused an estimated $3.4 billion dollars in losses and damage. My ministry, its agencies and partners are continuing to work assiduously in assisting the people of the northern Bahamas in the long, hard work of recovery and restoration,” said Parker.

She added, “It is critical that each Bahamian and resident take the necessary precautions now in the event that a storm hits during hurricane season. Precautionary measures taken now could save life and property in the future.

“Make sure you have a plan as to where you and your family will stay if a storm threatens.

“If your home is in a low-lying area or on the coast, it is recommended that you do not stay there. Instead, plan to stay with a family member or close friend who has appropriate accommodations in an appropriate place.

“If that is not possible, you could stay at one of the government-approved shelters, which we will ensure are ready and able to assist those in need.”

Parker noted that due to the pandemic, consideration has been given to the population density of each shelter.

“We will ensure public health COVID-19 protocols are followed at each activated location,” she said.

She noted that along with having a plan as to where to stay, individuals and families should ensure they begin the other well-known preparations such as ensuring they possess a well-stocked emergency supply kit with battery-operated radio and flashlights as well as an adequate supply of non-perishable food items.