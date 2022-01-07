A ‘WIN’ FOR TRAVEL MOMENTUM: Tourism stakeholder lauds suspension of mandatory PCR testing requirement

“It’s a big win for the industry”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Tourism stakeholders have lauded the government’s move to suspend the mandatory RT-PCR testing requirement for vaccinated travelers, telling Eyewitness News that it eliminated significant roadblocks to the winter season’s momentum.

The mandatory RT-PCR testing was originally expected to take effect on January 7, 2022.

Robert Sands, the Bahamas Hotel and Tourism Association’s (BHTA) president, told Eyewitness News: “We think that is a very positive move for the industry. It’s a big win for the industry.

“It eliminated significant road blocks to the momentum for the winter season.

“The reality is that over 90 percent of guests in the aggregate are vaccinated. The availability of these tests in our major markets are difficult and the costs are prohibitive.

“A lot of these things would contribute to a dampened winter season.”

He added: “I think the communication between the government and the BHTA has been welcomed and allowed us to get to this compromised position. We have been collaborative in a number of instances.

“We recognize that government makes its decision independently but we have articulated concerns regarding COVID protocols to the Ministry of Tourism and in meetings we have had with Ministry of Health representatives.”

With suspension of the mandatory RT-PCR testing requirement, vaccinated travelers, as well as children ages 2 to 11, can continue to present either a negative rapid antigen test or negative RT-PCR test taken no later than three days before arrival.

In addition, effective January 4, 2022, anyone remaining in The Bahamas for longer than 48 hours will be required to undergo a rapid antigen test, regardless of vaccination status.