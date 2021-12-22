A SYMBOL OF HOPE: Downtown Christmas decorations shine bright amid dreary pandemic

Rave reviews pour in from Bahamians and visitors

Cost of Christmas tree pegged at $50,000; additional costs for surrounding lights and Nativity scene

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Christmas decorations in Rawson Square and Parliament Square have garnered significant attention this year, with many Bahamians and tourists alike expressing their approval of the spectacular display of lights.

The tree itself was designed by Decorator’s Den, which was contracted by the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture at a cost of $50,000, according to Minister Mario Bowleg.

The surrounding setup — including the lights, Nativity scene and surrounding décor — was designed by Island Pearl International, which was contracted by the Ministry of Works at a separate cost.

Both squares have been fully transformed for the first time in decades as the country once again sees the cancelation of the annual Junkanoo parades due to the lingering COVID-19 pandemic.

The tree, which had in previous years been erected on a platform to the side of Parliament Square, has now taken center stage where bleachers for the parades were usually set up.

Acting Director of Culture Dereka Deleveaux-Grant told Eyewitness News that her team wanted to make sure the tradition of the national Christmas tree lighting ceremony happened this year even though it’s a challenging time financially.

We hope this will…provide some inspiration to the Bahamian people to be creative and live their lives to best they possibly can. – Acting Director of Culture Dereka Deleveaux-Grant

Deleveaux-Grant said the decorator of the tree was simply advised to “make sure it was a symbol of hope, a symbol of the times and the symbol of the blessings we have in The Bahamas”.

Meanwhile, the lighting and decorations in the square opposite were done through a collaborative effort of several designers working with the Island Pearl International company.

In previous years, the government has been harshly criticized over the amount of money spent on the decorations and the overall disapproval of the design concepts.

However, when asked their thoughts on this year’s Christmas display, many Bahamians and tourists applauded the designers for their innovative work.

Annie Hart, a tourist from West Virginia, described the display in the daylight as “just beautiful”, adding that the nativity scene was her favorite as a Christian woman.

“The first thing I saw when I got off the ship was a big Christmas tree and I sent the whole family to come here first before any shop or anything because I wanted to see where Santa is going arrive in The Bahamas,” she said.

Heather, from Houston, Texas, said it was her second time in The Bahamas but her first during the Christmas season and she didn’t expect the decorations to be so “fabulous”.

“I was completely impressed and the Christmas tree was super amazing,” she said.

“I really like the big bows on the building; that’s something we don’t see often.”

We should all be very proud of this. It’s very nice. – John Bull Ltd President Frederick Asa Hazlewood

Even John Bull Ltd President Frederick Asa Hazlewood, who stopped to see the scene while walking on the Bay Street strip, told Eyewitness News it is the best downtown has looked in decades, adding that it is uplifting especially after the challenging year brought by the pandemic.

“We should all be very proud of this. It’s very nice,” Hazlewood said.

Many Bahamians also took to social media to share their thoughts on the display while comparing it to previous years, even expressing their eagerness to visit the space to take photos and take their families to see it.

Deleveaux-Grant said the reaction to the decorations has been great and her team is elated over the feedback.

“We are very happy the Bahamian public is enjoying the decorations, and although there isn’t any Junkanoo in its usual and traditional form, we hope this will not replace it but will provide some inspiration to the Bahamian people to be creative and live their lives to best they possibly can,” she said.

While there was an official tree lighting ceremony, the government will host a Festival of Lights today to display the final decorations in both squares.