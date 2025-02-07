Watch ILTV Live
A STORY OF SUCCESS: Married couple secures big business with Disney

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Meet Philip and Michelle Kemp, the couple, who are also business partners, will mark 38 years of martial bliss on February 14; three days after that celebration their impressive Bahamian straw work will be featured on a Nat Geo Documentary which focuses on Disney Cruise Line’s project in Eleuthera which will air on Disney Plus on February 17.

The couple was hand-picked by the Disney team to create straw crafts for the Disney project and blew the team away with their 3D pieces, according to the couple.

The Kemps touted the opportunity as a once in a lifetime undertaking that has given them the opportunity to interact with hundreds of visitors from around the world.

