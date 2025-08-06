A Smarter Approach to Fast Food and Public Health

Dear Editor,

I recently read former Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ call for a ban on foreign fast food chains in the Family Islands, citing rising health concerns. While I agree with Dr. Minnis in principle that our nation faces a growing health crisis tied to poor diet, I believe his proposed solution misses the mark.

The reality is that most foreign fast food chains avoid the Family Islands not because of legislation, but due to economics. Many islands have populations under 5,000 people, making them unattractive markets for these corporations. The real battleground is here in Nassau and Freeport, where these chains thrive and influence daily eating habits on a massive scale.

Of course, shutting down existing fast food locations in our cities isn’t practical. Doing so would displace many Bahamian workers and jeopardize investments already made. But there is a middle ground—one that empowers Bahamians rather than punishes business.

Instead of bans, let’s educate. Not through the usual government flyers and TV ads that often go unnoticed, but through real-time, on-the-spot transparency. We should require all fast food restaurants to display calorie counts next to every item on their menus, just like in the United States. When someone sees that a Baconator has 960 calories, fries tack on another 400, and even a small Coke adds over 200 more, it may cause them to think twice before ordering.

This isn’t about shame; it’s about informed choice. Bahamians deserve the right to know what they’re consuming. If we want to tackle the health crisis, let’s start by giving people the information they need to make better decisions.

And perhaps, if calorie counts were displayed, fast food chains would be motivated to bring back healthier menu options, like Wendy’s grilled chicken sandwich, which has disappeared from Nassau locations, or McDonald’s salads and grilled chicken offerings, which have quietly vanished as well.

Sincerely,

Alvin Sands

Nassau, Bahamas