A SIDE OF SUGAR WITH YOUR SHOT: Atlantis launches Vax for Cash incentive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Atlantis resort yesterday announced that it has launched a Vax for Cash incentive to encourage all of its team members to become fully vaccinated.

However, Bahamas Hotel Catering and Allied Workers Union (BHCAWU) President Darrin Woods noted that his membership was still split on the issue.

The Atlantis Paradise Island Resort said in a statement yesterday that its Vax for Cash incentive offers cash prizes for Atlantis team members who take the approved AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

According to the resort, the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been made available to all team members of the resort and are being administered in the Imperial Ballroom between the hours of 10am and 4pm.

Through October 1, eight Atlantis team members who are either partially or fully vaccinated can enter to win a cash prize of $1,000, $500 or $250 in random drawings held weekly on property.

To enter the weekly drawing, which kicked off last Friday, staff must upload their first or second shot records to a link provided by the resort’s Human Resources Department.

Vaughn Roberts, senior vice president of government affairs and special projects at Atlantis, said: “While vaccination is a team member’s individual choice, we are following the recommendation of health officials and the US-based Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention] (CDC), who strongly encourage persons to vaccinate to stem the tide of increasing cases.

“Ideally, we would like all of our team members to be vaccinated.”

Karen Carey, senior vice president of Human Resources at Atlantis, said: “We are hopeful that our team members who choose to vaccinate will do so, while at the same time secure the opportunity to win cash.

“For those team members that don’t win the raffle, they are winning for their health and protecting their loved ones at home too.”

Woods told Eyewitness News: “They didn’t say anything to us about it and they didn’t really have to. We weren’t aware of it.

“When it comes to the vaccination issue, I think our members are still split. Some persons have gravitated to getting the vaccines and there are some who are hesitant.

“We urge them to speak to their doctors and make an informed decision.

“At the end of the day, it’s their choice. Regardless of their decision, at the end of the day, we are still encouraging them to follow the necessary protocols.”