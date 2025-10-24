A Safer Digital Future for The Bahamas

Dear Editor,

I want Bahamians to envision our Bahamas as a place recognized not only for its sun, sand, sea, and service but also for its trustworthiness. Michael C. Pintard’s plan for constitutional data privacy, data protection, and data sovereignty could help us achieve this vision. In simple terms, it means having clear rights over our personal information, strong regulations on how it is used, and firm control over where it is stored. This would make our country safer, fairer, and more competitive.

This is about sovereignty in the 21st century. In the past, power was derived from land, ships, or money. Today, power increasingly comes from data, the information about our lives, health, work, and ideas. When we include these rights in the Constitution, we transition from promises to guarantees. Every Bahamian would own their personal data and have a clear say in how it is used, even if it is stored on a server located outside our islands.

A strong data management regime can stimulate economic growth. With clear regulations and an independent regulator, The Bahamas has the potential to position itself as a Digital Trust Hub for the region. Banks, hospitals, universities, and tech companies seek locations with reliable laws and secure systems. If they can store information here under Bahamian legal protections, it will attract investment and create jobs. This could lead to increased opportunities in fields such as cybersecurity, cloud operations, software development, and data analysis, providing valuable career paths for our young people.

Small businesses would also benefit from a clear regulatory framework. Many local firms lose contracts because partners require strict privacy standards that they are unable to demonstrate compliance with. A national framework that includes “safe harbors,” phased timelines, and training programs would help these businesses meet the necessary standards without fear of repercussions. For minor mistakes, the emphasis should be on education and fair fines rather than imprisonment. This approach allows us to raise standards without overwhelming entrepreneurs.

This vision promotes inclusion across all islands. If BTC, Cable Bahamas, and Aliv collaborate on a national network plan, we can provide secure broadband and digital services to more communities. Parents will be able to trust electronic health records. Family Island farmers can use simple sensors to enhance their crops and secure fair prices. Students could carry digital credentials that facilitate their applications for schools or jobs anywhere.

Trust in government is essential. Privacy should go hand in hand with transparency. The same law that safeguards citizens’ data should also enhance Freedom of Information and mandate public disclosures about data breaches and ministerial exemptions. Establishing clear rules, conducting annual audits, and ensuring independent oversight demonstrate that the law applies to everyone, including those in positions of power.

This plan would also enhance our resilience. Hurricanes and power outages remind us of the importance of protecting crucial data, such as medical records and land titles. A constitutional framework would encourage us to establish secure data centers domestically, implement strong encryption, and create response teams for cyber threats. Furthermore, it would facilitate the signing of agreements with international partners to ensure that legal data flows continue during challenging times.

Finally, it puts Bahamians at the center of the AI era. Every AI system learns from data. If our data leaves without rules, so do the benefits. A sovereignty framework can require ethical AI practices, protect sensitive information like DNA, RNA, and biometrics, and ensure that when our data helps create value, Bahamians also gain.

Some people are concerned that this will lead to more bureaucracy. However, what it actually means is the implementation of sensible regulations, clear guidance, standardized forms, online tools, reasonable timelines, and fair penalties for those who do not comply. Additionally, it offers support for small businesses. In exchange, we benefit from stronger rights, increased trust, and improved job opportunities.

We face a choice. We can either adopt the rules set by others and face the consequences, or we can create our own rules, embed them in our Constitution, and foster trust on a global scale. We have previously excelled in tourism and financial services; now, we have the opportunity to lead in something truly unique and valuable: digital integrity.

If we choose this path, our children will inherit not only beaches and passports but also a digital future that reflects their rights and talents, owned, at last, by them.

Critical Thinker

A Bahamian for a Trusted Digital Futu