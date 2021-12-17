A PRINCESS GOES HOME: Motorcade escort for Baby Bella in final sendoff to Grand Bahama for burial

Motorcade organizers say it is one “last gift” of love and support from New Providence to Bella’s grieving family

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — A motorcade will today escort the body of four-year-old D’Onya “Bella” Walker from Serenity Funeral Home to the airport, where she will be flown back to her family on Grand Bahama for final burial.

Bella’s death sparked national outrage last month after she was admitted to the hospital and was confirmed by police to have died as a result of blunt force trauma to her body.

This unification process standing in solidarity over such an egregious act in a situation like this, we have shown the greatest aspect of all people, which is love, togetherness and unity. – Patrice Hanna-Carey, motorcade organizer

The tragic story was once again catapulted into the public view after a legal battle ensued between her father and mother’s families over her remains.

Earlier this month, Supreme Court Justice Loren Klein ordered that Serenity Funeral Home and Crematorium be entitled to act on the instructions of the father to make funeral arrangements and release her body to him.

Patrice Hanna-Carey, one of the organizers of the event, expressed the importance of holding the motorcade as a “last gift” to Bella’s grieving family to offer love and support from New Providence.

She said the incident is not only an internal matter for the family but a national matter for the country to reflect on.

“This, for New Providence, is a marker and this is where New Providence was exposed for many things that are oh so wrong,” Hanna-Carey said.

“So, as a body of people that reside on this particular island, this unification process standing in solidarity over such an egregious act in a situation like this, we have shown the greatest aspect of all people, which is love, togetherness and unity.”

The motorcade is expected to start at 7.30am from the Blue Hill Road funeral home and will make its way to Lynden Pindling International Airport, with police outriders as escorts.

“Please come out. Let’s get this baby home to those who knew her so well, that loved her and can’t wait to spend their final moments with her before she is laid to rest,” Hanna-Carey said.

She said while organizers are providing bows, photos and other decorations for vehicles, others are encouraged to decorate their own to participate in the tribute.

The toddler grew up with her father, Deno Alexander Smith Jr, on Grand Bahama.

She moved to New Providence to live with her mother, Ostonya Logan Walker, and Darion Smith, the mother’s live-in boyfriend, just months before her death.

Her maternal grandmother, Monalisa Veronica Walker, sought to gain custody of the body and bury Bella on New Providence, but was challenged by the father.

In his ruling, Klein, who called the application “very distressing”, said the dispute over who should have the right to bury the girl was made more “heart-rending” because of the tragic circumstances in which the toddler met her demise.

Smith has been charged with Bella’s murder while her mother was charged with cruelty to children.

Walker was released on $20,000 bail this month.

The trial of Bella’s murder continues.