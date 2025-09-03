A prime location for affordable housing

Editor,

Affordable housing is a major problem here in New Providence, second only to crime. The availability of suitable land has long been a challenge, but one that can easily be solved with the stroke of a pen by our visionary Prime Minister, the Rt. Hon. Philip “Brave” Davis, KC, MP, and the indomitable Hon. Minister of Housing & Urban Renewal, Keith Bell (PLP–Carmichael).

West along the road commonly referred to as the Sports Center Road, in the area designated as the Hot Rod Complex, on the southern side, lies enough residential land on which at least forty (40) or more affordable two- and three-bedroom homes could be constructed. Each could include two bathrooms and a spacious yard. Such life-changing housing projects should be priced around B$250,000 with a 5% down payment and monthly payments graded by market prices, et al.

In this day and age, vast tracts of government-owned properties are being grossly underutilized. They should be used to facilitate affordable housing for qualified residents here in New Providence. The dignity and pride of homeownership are difficult to measure. Not only would individuals have an economic stake in their community, but they would also be incentivized to maintain and upgrade their homes. Most importantly, they would have a tangible inheritance to leave to their offspring.

I therefore urge the Rt. Hon. Prime Minister and the Hon. Minister of Housing & Urban Renewal to plan and develop an extension to Millennium Gardens/Yellow Gardens on the above-mentioned tract of land along Sports Center Road.

While doing so, may I further suggest that this road be named the Andre Rogers Boulevard? The Prime Minister and Minister Bell now have an opportunity that has long eluded their counterparts.

To God, then, in all things, be the glory.

Ortland H. Bodie, Jr.

Business Consultant & Talk Show Host