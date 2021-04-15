A PAWESOME INITIATIVE: NPEP and BAARK partner to reduce canine population at the landfill

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The New Providence Ecology Park (NPEP) demonstrated its commitment to support the Bahamas Alliance for Animal Rights to Kindness (BAARK) in its mission to reduce canine homelessness and animal suffering by donating $3,000 to the organization at a cheque presentation held Tuesday, April 6, at the landfill.

Since January 7, 2021, NPEP and BAARK have worked together to reduce the number of canines at the landfill, successfully spaying and neutering more than 50 dogs.

BAARK Chairman Laura Kimble expressed her excitement at the partnership, sharing that “these animals are a part of our community, and we must all work together to ensure that they are safe and healthy”.

In addition to the spay and neuter programme, together, NPEP and BAARK have captured more than 30 puppies at the landfill, securing safe homes for them both locally and internationally.

“We are grateful to the New Providence Ecology Park for being an environmental leader and taking the first steps to create a safer environment for these pups through this partnership,” stated Lissa McCombe, BAARK vice chairman.

NPEP’s commitment to delivering efficient and effective waste management solutions extends to cultivating an environmentally sound landfill that serves as a natural habitat for native flora and fauna to thrive.