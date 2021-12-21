A NIGHT WITH THE QUEENS: PM’s wife joins former pageant contestants in celebrating Chantel O’Brian

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Representative from the Office of the Spouse Ann Marie Davis joined former Miss Bahamas pageant winners in paying tribute and offering congratulations to Miss Bahamas Universe, Chantel O’Brian, at Cafe Channing Noelle on Friday in an evening dubbed “A Night with the Queens”.

The consensus during the tributes was that O’Brian, winner of the Spirit of Carnival award at the recent Miss Universe pageant held in Israel, had shattered an important glass ceiling that will change the way small countries like The Bahamas are viewed in international beauty pageants going forward.

Miss Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian (left) and Representative from the Office of the Spouse Ann Marie Davis at “A Night with the Queens” at Café Channing Noelle on Friday, December 17, 2021. Miss Bahamas Universe Chantel O’Brian (seated left), alongside Representative from the Office of the Spouse Ann Marie Davis (seated right) and former Miss Bahamas beauty queens Fontella Chipman, Richa Sands and Nakera Symonette at “A Night with the Queens” at Café Channing Noelle on Friday, December 17, 2021.

Davis told the queens gathered that she will use her office to showcase local pageantry and the quality of queens The Bahamas has produced.

She also encouraged corporate Bahamas to be more supportive of local beauty pageants.

Among the past queens in attendance and paying tributes were Fontella Chipman, Richa Sands and Nakera Symonette.