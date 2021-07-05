“A NEW STANDARD”: First phase of multimillion-dollar Briland Club development opens

155 Bahamians employed for $100M first phase

PM: Briland Club marina “one of the most beautiful marinas in the Caribbean”

HARBOUR ISLAND, BAHAMAS — The Briland Club, a 27-acre waterfront development on Harbour Island, on Friday officially opened its marina as part of a $100 million investment in the first phase of the development, with construction on the developments second phase set for the fourth quarter of this year.

Developer Michael Wiener and his family thanked the government of The Bahamas, the people of The Bahamas and especially Brilanders for their “unwavering” support, stating: “We would not be here were it not for you.”

He praised the dedication of Bahamians for their part in the $100 million first phase of the development, with more than 150 Bahamians working on the project. In an emotional speech, he thanked his daughter, Melanie, and his friend, Michael Johnson, for all their assistance in bringing the development to fruition.

Weiner said: “This project grew from my family’s love for Harbour Island. We visited Briland years before we invested in your beautiful jewel.

“While spending time here, we dreamed about creating a world-class marina and space that would raise the bar, so to speak, while maintaining and respecting the culture and natural charm of the island.”

He said the project only used Bahamian contractors and added: “As of June 30, there were 155 Bahamians working on the site.”

The first phase of the project will cost approximately $100m, including the marina, power facilities, potable water, a wastewater treatment plant, four luxury residential units and a restaurant and bar.

Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis, who was present at the launch event, hailed the marina as “one of the most beautiful marinas in the Caribbean” while praising the resurgence of tourism in The Bahamas.

He said: “I am pleased that this major project garnered the strong support of the majority of Harbour Islanders, who were widely consulted.”

He added: “It is the dream of many Bahamians on Harbour Island, and Eleuthera, who wanted to see this project come to fruition.

“It is moreover the ambitious dream of Michael Wiener, his family and his development associates. I note Michael’s great dedication of time and talent to this beautiful property.”

The second phase is expected to begin construction in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Wiener said: “The marina will set a new standard of excellence for marina development in The Bahamas.

“From abundant power, the use of organic materials — such as IPE wood and coral stone, thoughtful landscaping and advanced fire suppression and wastewater treatment, this project has been built to be resilient in the face of mother nature.

“In addition, we invested in critical infrastructure — power and water — so that we don’t burden the scarce resources of the island.”

Island Global Yachting (IGY) has been selected by Briland Club to manage the superyacht marina, which can accommodate vessels from 70 feet to over 250 feet, complete with a full service dockmaster’s office offering world-class services.

Briland Club is a major development featuring 93 planned residences, including cottages from 750 square feet to custom private estates. It will have direct access to both the beach and the harbor.