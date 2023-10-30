A MILESTONE IN DIPLOMACY- Ambassador Sebastian Bastian presents credentials to Vice-President of El Salvador

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- In a ceremonious occasion, Ambassador Sebastian Bastian presented his credentials to Vice-President Félix Ulloa of El Salvador, marking a significant milestone in diplomatic relations between the Bahamas and El Salvador. During his visit, Ambassador Bastian also engaged in a series of high-impact discussions with key government officials to further advance economic and cultural ties.

The presentation of credentials to Vice President Félix Ulloa underscored a mutual commitment to deepen diplomatic relations and collaborate in areas of shared interest such as agriculture, air connectivity, trade, fisheries, and tourism.

In a strategic dialogue with the Development Bank of El Salvador, Ambassador Bastian discussed financing opportunities aimed at empowering Bahamian SMEs to expand into Salvadoran markets.

The Ambassador met with the Deputy Director of Customs to gain a comprehensive understanding of the export and import procedures, a foundational step for Bahamian businesses seeking trade opportunities in El Salvador.

A meeting with the Director of Aviation resulted in both parties committing to the necessary steps toward a potential Air Service Agreement, a move that will enhance tourism, trade, and cultural exchange.

Ambassador Bastian’s visit to El Salvador serves as a pivotal stepping stone in enhancing the multifaceted relationship between the two nations. The Bahamas stands committed to forging meaningful partnerships that offer lasting benefits to its citizens and contribute to sustainable international development.