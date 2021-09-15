A MATTER OF CHARACTER: Davis slams PM’s premature declaration of “win” in advance poll

Davis asks Minnis: Why hasn’t Ingraham endorsed you yet?

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Leader Philip Brave Davis on Monday hit out against Minnis over comments made about the advance polls — where some 19,000 voters were registered on New Providence, Grand Bahama and overseas.

Minnis claimed during two Free National Movement (FNM) rallies on Saturday that he had been “reliably informed” of his party’s victory at the advance polls.

However, Davis noted during a virtual PLP rally on Monday night that it is against the law to open those ballot boxes before voting finishes on Election Day, suggesting the prime minister took part in inappropriate activity.

“He’s failing every character test that comes his way,” he said as he lambasted Minnis’ leadership.

“No matter the disagreements the parties have had over the years since independence, we’ve never seen a prime minister behave in this way.

“We’ve never seen a prime minister deliberately ‘suppress’ the vote… We’ve never seen a prime minister so cynical and so self-centered.”

Davis called into question why former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham has yet to endorse Minnis’ candidacy or prime ministership — as he did with Elizabeth incumbent Dr Duane Sands last week.

“It must be a matter of trust,” Davis teased.

“And Papa (Ingraham) isn’t alone. A lot of FNMs who supported Minnis last time ain’t with him any longer.”

He said that while the FNM leader sought to apologize to party supporters at a rally on Saturday, Bahamians are also in need of an apology.

“I can’t imagine his apology worked. Bahamians have seen enough from this government,” Davis added.

“…We’re going to wake up Friday morning knowing we’re finally on a path to progress.

“Our problems won’t disappear overnight. It’s not going to be easy. Big things never are.

“But you’re going to have leaders who are on your side, who know how to bring people together to solve problems.”

Davis once again lashed the Minnis administration’s record in government, highlighting its high borrowing and increase in value-added tax (VAT), which was originally implemented when Davis was deputy prime minister.

“I know the FNM is shouting last-minute promises at you from the rally stage, but believe me, that ain’t the same thing as a strategic plan,” Davis said.

“These guys, they don’t have a plan for the next ten minutes, let alone a plan for the next ten years.

“These guys weren’t even ready for the snap election that they called themselves and they’re asking you to trust them with your future?”

The General Election is set for September 16.

Davis outlined what he believes differentiates the PLP’s vision from the Minnis administration’s policies, insisting that he would implement a unified national response to the COVID-19 pandemic; make clinics and hospitals a priority; provide widespread COVID-19 testing; and put on virtual town hall meetings for educational purposes.