A HOUSE DIVIDED: PM comments on Opposition “in-fighting.”

“A house divided cannot stand,” said Prime Minister Philip Davis as he commented on the current state of affairs within the opposition Free National Movement.

The opposition has seen, what some have termed as “in-fighting,” in recent weeks; however the FNM Leader Michael Pintard and FNM Chairman Dr. Duane Sands assert that the party is unified and remains focused on winning the 2026 General Election.

Recent tensions arose within the party following a letter allegedly written by former FNM Deputy Prime Minister Desmond Bannister which called for the party to host a National Convention.

Pintard summed up Bannister’s actions as regrettable.