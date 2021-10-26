‘A Grave Insult’: UB Professor calls on Presidential Search Committee to appoint Bahamian

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – University of The Bahamas professor Dr Nicolette Bethel and former Director of Culture Dr Nicolette Bethel has called on the the university’s Presidential Search Committee to choose a Bahamian as the university’s head over a foreign appointment.

In a letter to Dr. Jonathan Rodgers, committee chair, dated September 9, 2021, Bethel questioned why the committee has yet to announce the appointment of a new president, even though site visits had be done for several weeks.

She further questioned whether the delay in the announcement before the September 16 General Election polls was due to the the committee’s “unconscionable” decide to hire another non-Bahamian to the top post in the university.

Dr. Sarim Al-Zubaidy, an Iraqi-Irish New Zealander, is currently serving as Executive Vice President of UB, having been hired over the objections of the unions and the faculty.

“The engagement of a non-Bahamian to head our national university would be a grave insult,”Bethel charged.

“It would be an insult to the faculty, who made it plain to the Presidential Search consultants during their initial (and only) meeting that they wanted to be led by a Bahamian.

“It would be an insult to the administrators, staff and students of the University of The Bahamas; to the alumni of the College and the University; and to its founders and builders, among them my mother and uncle, Oxbridge graduates who worked to establish a university that would both serve and represent the Bahamian people.

“It would be an even graver insult to the Bahamian people.”

Bethel noted that if the committee decides to reject the applications of Bahamian men and women, it would be an “error for the nation”.

“It grieves me to write this letter, because I love and respect so many of you,” she added.

“But I believe that you would be deeply, deeply wrong to ignore the contribution of the Bahamians who have served this institution and this country for a generation or more.

“I cannot stand by and watch. This letter begins my protest. From here I go to gather other voices.”

In July, the committee announced that it had narrowed its search to three finalists including Dr Erik Rolland, Sir Anthony Seldon and Dr Ian Strachan.

The PSC began its search work in November of 2020. The Board of Trustees hired AGB Search Consultants to assist the work of the committee. Broad input from the university community and other constituents was sought to inform the search through structured listening sessions and interviews.

The finalists were expected to complete their final interviews starting the week of July 26, 2021.