A GRAND RETURN: Eleuthera luxury resort set for reopening next week

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — After being closed for more than a year, The Cove Eleuthera is set to reopen its doors next week.

The luxury resort on Eleuthera closed its doors back in April of 2020.

The Enchantment Group, an award-winning hospitality company, had purchased the 40-acre luxury beachfront resort from New Orleans-based businessman Sidney Torres IV and IV Capital back in 2015.

The resort, which now features 16 oceanfront luxury villas, is currently taking reservations for stays beginning December 20, 2021.

The resort is set between two private coves on the northwest of the island, about half an hour from North Eleuthera International Airport.

In a statement on its website, the property said: “While we greatly missed being in service to our guests during our closure, we enjoyed a rare opportunity to step back and view The Cove through a new lens.

“We look forward to welcoming you back to our beautiful, natural setting on Eleuthera Island, where we offer our guests ultimate tranquility and privacy.

“We look forward to sharing this new vision with you.”