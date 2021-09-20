A GOVERNMENT FOR ALL: Newly sworn-in PM promises to govern fairly and not favor a “privileged few”

“We must begin to deliver more purposefully the promise of independence”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis on Saturday promised to govern for all Bahamians and not “just the privileged” few.

He also committed to “lifting the veil of secrecy” of the previous administration and ensuring those allegedly involved are held accountable.

Davis and Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper on Saturday received their instruments of appointment from Governor General CA Smith at ceremonies held at the Baha Mar Convention Centre.

The prime minister was sworn in just one day after the general election at a private ceremony at the Office of the Governor General at One Montague Place.

The private ceremony took place around 12.30pm but was not publicized until several hours later.

That same day, Davis signed an emergency order pushing curfew to 11.59pm on all islands.

On Saturday, he laid out his plan for governance in his first speech as prime minister, stating that his government will work towards a common purpose, in the common interest and for the common good, by listening, consulting widely and bringing people together.

“I also commit to lifting the veil of secrecy on that which has gone before us, so that all of the arrangements under which we have to live are transparent and those who authored them are accountable,” Davis said.

“We will govern in the interests of all Bahamians, not just the privileged few.

“We will act in ways that [will] rebuild trust between the government and the Bahamian people.

“We will uphold the Constitution and the rule of law, and ensure that everyone is treated fairly so that it’s not one rule for one set of people and another for another set of people.

“There is much work to be done; but I know that by working together, we can succeed and build the kind of prosperous, independent Bahamas that our founding fathers dreamed for us.”

The newly sworn-in prime minister noted that his administration comes into office “at a time when the Bahamian people are hurting as never before”.

He underscored the current challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, economic decline and gaps in education.

The prime minister said he can relate to the plight of Bahamians because he has faced the same challenges.

He said he will take the wisdom gained from those experiences and use it to help others.

“It is possible to overcome,” Davis continued.

“It is possible to work hard and succeed. It is possible to forgive, and it is possible to bring about the changes you wish to see.

“These are the values that will inform my decisions in office.”

Davis added that with the country in two years’ time approaching 50 years of being a fully independent sovereign nation, “we must begin to deliver more purposefully the promise of Independence”.

“Independence is more than freedom from rule by others,” he said.

“It is the defining purpose of our country, which says that every one of us is entitled to reach our fullest potential, and so, each day we will ask ourselves: ‘What can we do to ensure that the aspirations and hopes of the Bahamian people are translated into opportunities and paths to success?’”