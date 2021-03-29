A GOOD THING: Sir Arthur says medicinal marijuana could be “a blessing”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The regulation of medicinal marijuana in The Bahamas “could be a blessing to some people”, according to former Governor General Sir Arthur Foulkes, who said the legislation and regularization for cannabis is “long overdue”.

He was responding to questions on Prime Minister Dr Hubert Minnis’ announcement last month that the government was in the process of completing legislation to bring to Parliament to legalize medicinal marijuana so Bahamians can grow, use and export the substance.

“I think that is a good thing and it is long overdue,” Sir Arthur told Eyewitness News.

“We have a plant and there are many of those in our culture, but this one is very, very useful for human beings. But because of the drug thing it has got a bad reputation.

“But, you know, you have to use everything responsibly. And marijuana could be a blessing to some people if used appropriately, like everything else.”

Eyewitness News understands the government intends to table the legislation after Lent, though the Office of the Attorney General has yet to confirm whether the draft bill has been completed.

In July 2020, the attorney general said a bill on marijuana legislation was expected to be presented to Cabinet “in short order”.

Earlier this month, Attorney General Carl Bethel said draftspersons are in possession of marijuana legislation from around the region that could guide The Bahamas’ legislative framework on the regulated growing and use of medicinal cannabis.

Last month, Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana Co-Chair Quinn McCartney advised that the commission’s survey on marijuana, conducted by Bahamian market research firm Public Domain, showed Bahamians were moving away from traditional views on the substance and were cautiously willing to consider something different.

Both government-appointed committees to review marijuana specifically and the economy have green-lighted the substance in December 2019 and October 2020 respectively.

The Bahamas National Commission on Marijuana (BNCM) recommended that marijuana be decriminalized and that individuals be allowed to have a maximum of one ounce of the substance in their possession without prosecution.

The commission also recommended medicinal, recreational and religious use of the substance and put emphasis on Bahamians owning 51 percent of the industry in a legalized framework.

It stopped short of recommending legalization for recreational use.

Meanwhile, the Economic Recovery Committee recommended the government legalize the cannabis industry in The Bahamas with strict controls that would allow production, consumption and exportation of the plant.