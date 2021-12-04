A GIFT FROM THE GOVT?: Cabinet considering granting extra day for Christmas holiday

“The government of The Bahamas recognizes that usually there would be two holiday days”

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — The Cabinet is expected to discuss on Tuesday whether it will add an additional day to the current Christmas holiday weekend, confirmed Press Secretary Clint Watson yesterday.

Presently, according to the 2021 Public Holidays calendar issued by the Cabinet Office, while both Christmas Day and Boxing Day fall on a Saturday and Sunday respectfully, only Boxing Day will be observed as a holiday on the following Monday.

Watson told Eyewitness News that this was a decision made under the previous Minnis administration.

“The government of The Bahamas recognizes that usually there would be two holiday days, and so the prime minister is indicating that he will raise the issue at Cabinet on Tuesday with his colleagues and they will make a determination as to whether an additional day will be given for the holidays,” he said.

As for the 2022 Public Holidays calendar, Watson has noted that the Davis administration saw it fit to observe both Christmas holidays (Christmas Day and Box Day) on Monday and Tuesday respectively.