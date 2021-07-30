A FORCE FOR GOOD: RBDF donates “much-needed items” to the elderly

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — As a part of the Commander Defence Force Commodore Dr Raymond King’s strategic plans for community relations as a socially corporate partner, members of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force (RBDF) Supply Department took time out to donate much-needed items to the Mary Ingraham Care Centre on Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Led by Base Supply Officer Senior Commander Gregory Brown, the officers and marines showed their support for the community as they paused from their daily routine to present the items to Joyce Roberts, owner of the care facility for the elderly on St Vincent Road and Faith Avenue.

Included in the items were non-perishable goods such as groceries, toiletries and cleaning supplies.

On receiving the items, Roberts expressed gratitude to King and his officers and marines for thinking about them. She assured that the items are a great help, especially during the current pandemic.

Coordinators of the event, Warrant Officer Linda Knowles and Petty Officer D’Andrea McKinney, thanked the supply staff for stepping up and showing full support for the venture.

This latest effort is a part of fulfilling King’s intent to maintain a meaningful and favorable relationship with the community. The supply department has also included numerous outreach initiatives in its calendar, which are also aligned with their daily routines.