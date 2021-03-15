A CHANGE OF DIRECTION: UN report calls for economic modernization and diversification in The Bahamas

Report highlights “large impact” of pandemic on women, who comprise majority of tourism-based workforce

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — In order to increase productivity in The Bahamas, its economy requires modernization and diversification, with the potential exploration of new and different industries and sectors, a recent United Nations report has noted.

According to the United Nations Common Country Analysis (CCA) on The Bahamas: “In some crucial sectors, especially in tourism, a change of direction may be required.

“There is no question about the importance of tourism, with travel reflecting 80.3 percent of exports in 2019, whereas goods made up 62.6 percent of imports.

“Both cruise and stopover tourism were on a stable growth path, though with a relatively higher growth rate for stopover tourism. This is a positive factor, since the economic benefit of such tourism is much greater, with cruise tourists spending an average of USD$72 per visit and stopover tourists spending USD$2,069 per visit. Furthermore, cruises have a significant environmental impact.

“The all-inclusive model employed in The Bahamas is one that encourages high spending, but with limited spillovers to the wider economy (even if it is an important job creation tool).”

The report further noted: “The country should work towards a sustainable tourism model that encourages eco-tourism through small-scale and boutique establishments, including community-based homestays, which can have a more positive impact on the local economy.

“Value chain integration with other sectors is also important, be it construction, craft-making or agriculture and fisheries.”

It was also noted that with regards to employment in the country, 35 percent of all jobs — 43 percent for women — are in the sphere of community, social and personal services, followed by hotels and restaurants with 18 percent of jobs — 22 percent for women.

“Put together, financing, insurance, real estate and other business services only make up 6.5 percent of jobs (8.7 percent for women),” the report noted.

“The large presence of women in the tourism sector means that the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is particularly large for women. This will push a number of vulnerable households into poverty.”