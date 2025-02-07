Watch ILTV Live
A change in leadership within The Office of the Registrar of Trade Unions

0
SHARES
87
VIEWS
NASSAU, BAHAMAS – The Department of Labour and The Office of the Registrar of Trade Unions held the Registrar of Trade Unions Handover Ceremony Friday morning as Outgoing Registrar Van Delaney, who is retiring, handed over the reigns to Yolantha Ward- Yallop.

Ward-Yallop took commended Delaney for the work has done and the legacy that he now leaves behind, she noted that she intends to honor and uphold the standard of her predecessor. During her remarks she emphasized the importance of the unions within the labour force and noted that she intends to maintain transparency between government and trade unions.

